ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $578.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on ACCO Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.