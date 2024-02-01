Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
