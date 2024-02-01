Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

