Adams (LON:ADA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.50

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 16666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Adams Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.09.

About Adams

(Get Free Report)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.