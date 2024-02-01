Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

