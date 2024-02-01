Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 550 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.79 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

