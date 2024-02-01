Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 4,835 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.