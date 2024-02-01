Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

