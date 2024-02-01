Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Yahoo Finance reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.53, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

