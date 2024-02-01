Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $9,484,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

