Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $126.63 on Thursday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $398.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.