Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ARB stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile
The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.
