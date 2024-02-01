Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $402,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

