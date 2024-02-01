Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ARKQ opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

