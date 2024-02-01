Advisors Preferred LLC Has $587,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,693,018. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.