Advisors Preferred LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,458 shares of company stock valued at $328,784,197. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of META opened at $390.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $406.36.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.