Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.