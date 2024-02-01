Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) by 172.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ARKX stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

About ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

