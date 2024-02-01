Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $370,000 in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.08.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $428.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $458.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,885. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

