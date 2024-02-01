Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $58,000 in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

