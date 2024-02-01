Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 12.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,770.5% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Tesla stock opened at $187.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

