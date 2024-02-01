Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6,723.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

