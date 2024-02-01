Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $95.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

