Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $277.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

