Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FILL stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

