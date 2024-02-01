Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

AFYA opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Afya has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 160.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

