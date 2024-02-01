Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,072,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.