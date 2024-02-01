Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.42.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 225.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 154.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 779,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 472,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.