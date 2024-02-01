Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 6%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 162,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 625,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alector by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Alector by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

