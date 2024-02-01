Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.37-9.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

ARE opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.80.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

