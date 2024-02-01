Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $267.32

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $267.32, but opened at $303.00. Align Technology shares last traded at $282.92, with a volume of 931,950 shares.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average of $283.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

