Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.8 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

