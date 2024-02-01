Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £16,100 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,467.84).

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 319 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.87. Allianz Technology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 206.42 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 328 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

