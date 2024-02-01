Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.63

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 65463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

