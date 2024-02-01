Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.03

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 681293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial



Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

