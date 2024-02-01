Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

ALNY stock opened at $172.91 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $234.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.