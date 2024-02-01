Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

