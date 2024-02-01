Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.40

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 48081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,185 shares of company stock worth $6,451,440 over the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

