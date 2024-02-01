Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Up 3.4 %

MO stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,662. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Altria Group by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Altria Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.