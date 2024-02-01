Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

