Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.59

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 67789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$212.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$16.52 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 55.85% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.6475196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.