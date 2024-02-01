Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.83. 39,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 470,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 181,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

