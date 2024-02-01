American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

