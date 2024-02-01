American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.