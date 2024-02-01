American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.23% of American Water Works worth $54,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

