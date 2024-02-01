Americana Partners LLC Acquires 11,659 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

