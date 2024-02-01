Americana Partners LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $118.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

