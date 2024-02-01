Americana Partners LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.33. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

