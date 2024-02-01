Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,003 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $257.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

