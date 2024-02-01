Americana Partners LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

