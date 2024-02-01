Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

